Traffic changes expected in Debrecen on March 14–15

According to the Debrecen Municipality, temporary traffic arrangements will be in effect in the city on March 14 and 15, 2026 to ensure the smooth conduct of the torchlight procession held on the eve of the 1848 Revolution anniversary, as well as the events on the holiday itself.
March 14, 2026:
-
Between 6:00 p.m. and 6:45 p.m., on the section between Rózsa Street and Kálvin Square (in front of the Memorial Garden), tram services will operate at reduced speed while the torchlight procession passes.
March 15, 2026:
-
Between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., 10 parking spaces will be closed on the section of Füvészkert Street between Perényi Street and Múzeum Street.
-
Between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., traffic and parking will be prohibited on the section of Petőfi Square and Piac Street between Holló János Street and Kossuth Street. Cross traffic will be stopped until the procession passes. Police will escort the procession.
-
Between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., tram services between Petőfi Square and Kossuth Square will be temporarily suspended until the procession passes.
-
Between 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m., tram services between Petőfi Square and Kossuth Square will operate at reduced speed.