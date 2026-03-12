Traffic changes expected in Debrecen on March 14–15

According to the Debrecen Municipality, temporary traffic arrangements will be in effect in the city on March 14 and 15, 2026 to ensure the smooth conduct of the torchlight procession held on the eve of the 1848 Revolution anniversary, as well as the events on the holiday itself.

March 14, 2026:

Between 6:00 p.m. and 6:45 p.m., on the section between Rózsa Street and Kálvin Square (in front of the Memorial Garden), tram services will operate at reduced speed while the torchlight procession passes.

March 15, 2026: