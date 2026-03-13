Millions of forints worth of tobacco products were found in two cars in Debrecen

The vehicles were parked in front of neighboring properties, and customs officers from the National Tax and Customs Administration (NAV), along with colleagues from the tax division, arrived on site for a targeted operation. The two cars were parked almost side by side in front of the houses. Since no one came out of the properties, the officers looked into the trunk of one car through the rear windshield and noticed traces of tobacco on the floor. Cigarette-sniffing service dogs—acting independently—immediately signaled at the trunk.

It was discovered that the vehicle, which was closed, had been taken out of circulation, so it was opened with the help of a lock-breaker in the presence of an official witness. More than 20 kilograms of loose consumer tobacco were found in the trunk.

At the trunk of the second car, the service dogs also gave a positive alert, so this vehicle was likewise accessed with a lock-breaker, revealing 230 boxes of unstamped cigarettes.

In total, customs officers found black-market tobacco products worth 3.4 million forints in the two vehicles. Not only were the untaxed smoking products seized, but both vehicles are also being held in the NAV evidence storage. Proceedings have been initiated for excise law violation and budget fraud. Thanks to the efforts of the NAV Operational Directorate’s officers and the Hajdú-Bihar County Tax and Customs Directorate’s inspectors, these products will no longer reach the black market.

Strict regulations govern the sale of tobacco products, and violations always result in legal action. Storing the products in a closed car or near private property does not exempt anyone from responsibility. NAV inspections aim to protect honest traders and safeguard public revenues.

The service dogs, Balu and Lili, were funded with support from the European Union’s CCEI program, NAV reported.

(NAV)