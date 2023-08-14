One of the lamest Debrecen car thieves of all time can be convicted

A woman reported to the police in the early hours of March 21, 2022, that someone was trying to break into her car. Several units immediately rushed to the scene and, based on the received description, began to search for the perpetrator.

Not long after, they noticed a man in a nearby street. He was questioned about his morning walk. The resident of Tiszaörs gave confused and incoherent answers to the uniformed officers’ questions, which is why he was brought to the police station.

During his interrogation, the 32-year-old man made a detailed confession to the investigators. His original intention was to steal alloy wheels for his own car. He removed the bolts from the rims of a parked vehicle, but at the next step, he ran into an obstacle and could not remove the wheels. After that, he decided that he would hire a car to drive home if he couldn’t steal a rim.

He tried to break into three cars in total. He wanted to break the window of the first one with a piece of concrete, and opened the hood of the second one, while in the third one, he tried to get into the passenger compartment through the luggage compartment. In neither case was he successful, but he did damage the vehicles.

The Criminal Division of the Debrecen Police Department detained the man on suspicion of attempted theft and attempted theft. The police officers carried out the necessary procedural actions and sent the resulting documents to the prosecutor’s office, the police said.

(police.hu)