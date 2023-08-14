19-Year-Old Woman Hit and Killed in Debrecen

A pedestrian was hit and killed at 6:30 am in Debrecen on Böszörményi road.

The 19-year-old woman died on the spot, reports police.hu. According to the police, the circumstances of the accident are currently unclear.

This is the second fatal accident in a few days, as a car and a truck collided on the road between Debrecen and Hosszúpályi, at kilometer 7, on Saturday. A pickup truck drifted into the opposite lane and collided head-on with a car. One person died and several others were injured in the accident.





police.hu

pixabay