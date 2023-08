Until Friday, you could vote on the name of one of the newest residents of the Zoo Debrecen, the first red panda born in Debrecen.

The Chinese origin Ying, Mei and Tingting, as well as Loki entered the competition, and the voting on the social page of Zoo Debrecen ended on Friday. Based on the votes received, the little panda was named Mei, which means: flower, beauty, love.

Mei was born on June 18 in the Zoo Debrecen.