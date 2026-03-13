A lecture about a new era in U.S.–Hungarian relations was held in Debrecen

On Thursday, the Debrecen training center of the Mathias Corvinus Collegium organized a discussion titled “Restoration and Renewal: A New Chapter in U.S.–Hungarian Relations.”

The event focused on the development of relations between the United States and Hungary. The speakers said that with the return of Donald Trump to the White House, cooperation between the two countries has gained new momentum. As mentioned during the event, Viktor Orbán had previously described the current period of bilateral relations as a “new golden age.”

The discussion also touched on the fact that during the previous U.S. administration, tensions had emerged between the two countries on several issues. According to the speakers, the current period is characterized more by mutual respect, an emphasis on national sovereignty, support for traditional values, as well as strengthening energy security and defense cooperation.

The speakers at the event were Sean Nottoli and Kristóf Veres. The discussion was moderated by Ralph Schoellhammer, head of the Theory and Historical Thinking in International Relations Workshop at MCC.