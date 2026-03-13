Ferenc Bodolai, the namesake of a Debrecen animal rescue foundation, has passed away

“Resigned to God’s will, yet with hearts full of sorrow, we announce that the founder and namesake of our foundation, Ferenc Bodolai, left us forever on March 8, 2026, at the age of 97,” the Add a Mancsod (“Give Your Paw”) Foundation—named after the animal welfare advocate—announced on its social media page.

In the post, they recalled that Ferenc Bodolai devoted his entire life to rescuing animals, and his philosophy of animal protection reflected this dedication.

He summed up his credo simply:

“We must save every animal we can… no excuses!”

About the foundation

The Bodolai Ferenc Add a Mancsod Foundation grew out of the Civil Debreceni Animal Rescuers, a team operating in Debrecen and the surrounding area. Its members had previously rescued injured, abused, or abandoned animals individually, but after a successful rescue operation they organized themselves into a team.

At first, they mainly focused on reading microchips, providing temporary foster care, and returning lost animals to their owners. Later, however, they took on more and more rescue missions. They have saved animals from several municipal pound facilities, cooperate with shelters and other organizations, and search for new homes for rescued dogs and cats.

The foundation was established in 2019 so they could continue their work within an official framework. Their main goals are rescuing and caring for injured, sick, or abused animals; rehabilitating animals saved from municipal pound facilities and finding them new homes; and promoting neutering and responsible pet ownership.

They also try to help owners in difficult situations by providing vaccinations, microchipping, neutering, or even pet food.

Photo: Facebook / Bodolai Ferenc Add a Mancsod Foundation