The EVE Power battery factory and the Debrecen Vocational Training Center signed a cooperation agreement

The cooperation will initially focus on mechanical engineering, electronics and electrical engineering, the chemical industry, as well as specialized machinery and vehicle manufacturing, with the goal of expanding dual training partnerships among other initiatives. Through the agreement, new professional development opportunities will open up for students.

At the press event, Zsolt Tirpák, Chancellor of the Debrecen Vocational Training Centre, said that over the past 10 years the centre has aimed to redefine vocational education, which can only be achieved by understanding the economic environment. From the very beginning, the centre has sought to identify the knowledge and skills required for competitiveness in the labor market. This can only be realized through cooperation with partners. The joint work is based on five pillars: career orientation, teacher training related to technology and corporate culture, joint curriculum development, dual training, and career support. The chancellor emphasized that vocational education cannot be interpreted without economic partners, adding that Debrecen is in a particularly strong position in this regard. He also highlighted that vocational education, alongside technical training, serves as a gateway to engineering education, and that the agreement signed on Tuesday contributes to the development of both the city and its students.

Zhang Huanting, Managing Director of EVE Power Hungary Kft., emphasized that the company operates in a rapidly developing industry that is one of the most important areas of modern technology: energy storage and battery manufacturing. It is a true high-tech sector where advanced manufacturing technology, automation, digitalization, and engineering expertise come together. He noted that the future of such an industry is unimaginable without high-quality education and well-trained professionals. Continuous technological advancement requires new knowledge, skills, and perspectives, making cooperation between companies and educational institutions essential. He described the agreement as being about building the future. He added that the cooperation will cover several areas, including organizing professional lectures and study visits, as well as strengthening dual training. The goal is to show young people that the world of technology and industry is exciting, innovative, and offers attractive long-term career opportunities.

At the end of the press conference, Chancellor Zsolt Tirpák and Managing Director Zhang Huanting formalized the agreement with their signatures.