Main Road 47 is Closed Due to an Accident

Two trucks collided between Darvas and Csökmő in Hajdú-Bihar County at noon on Monday (11th October), and the affected section of main road 47 is closed due to the accident, the press service of the county police headquarters told MTI.

They said two people were injured in the crash.

The road section affected by the accident has a full roadblock for the duration of the inspection, it is possible to go towards Komádi – the police reported.



According to the information of the disaster management, the technical rescue is performed by the professional firefighters from Szeghalom. A rescue helicopter also arrived at the scene.

MTI

pixabay