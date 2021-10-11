Main Road 47 is Closed Due to an Accident

Police
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Main Road 47 is Closed Due to an Accident

Two trucks collided between Darvas and Csökmő in Hajdú-Bihar County at noon on Monday (11th October), and the affected section of main road 47 is closed due to the accident, the press service of the county police headquarters told MTI.

 

They said two people were injured in the crash.

The road section affected by the accident has a full roadblock for the duration of the inspection, it is possible to go towards Komádi – the police reported.


According to the information of the disaster management, the technical rescue is performed by the professional firefighters from Szeghalom. A rescue helicopter also arrived at the scene.

MTI
pixabay

Related Posts

11 pigs were also stolen from a property on the outskirts of Debrecen

Bácsi Éva

Main Road 47 is Closed Due to an Accident

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Two more traffickers in custody in Hajdú-Bihar county

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *