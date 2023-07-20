Complete Roadblock: Huge Congestion on the Hajdú-Bihar section of M3 Motorway Due to an Accident

Due to a traffic accident, the full width of the M3 motorway towards Debrecen was closed on Thursday in the area of Polgár – the disaster management told MTI.

 

Two trucks collided at km 178 of the highway. The firefighters had to pull a man out of one of the vehicles with a crowbar, and a rescue helicopter also arrived on the scene.

Útinform wrote on its website that traffic would be diverted off the motorway at Polgár, and could return to the motorway at Hajdúnánás.

There is heavy congestion before the Polgár junction, with vehicles queuing for 4 kilometres.

 

