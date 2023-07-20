Strong start at Campus – photo gallery from the first day

Party Zone
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Strong start at Campus – photo gallery from the first day

The 15th Campus Festival started with an explosive atmosphere and many guests. 315 musical productions await festival-goers at twenty program locations on the Campus.

On the first day of July 19, a huge crowd had fun in front of the stages, among others Valmar, ByeAlex és a Slepp, Bagossy Brothers Company, Punnany Massif, Nagy Feró és a Beatrice, Járai Márk, and T. Danny performed.

Picture Gallery of the first day:

On Thursday, one of the biggest names, Robin Schulz, will also take the stage, but Minelli, Halottpénz, Margaret Island and 30Y will also be here! In addition, we can also choose from a cavalcade of cultural and artistic programs.

There are still three days left of the festival, you can find the detailed program here.

Related Posts

Guns N’ Roses Performed The Song Civil War in Puskás Arena Using Images of the Ukrainian Flag, Tanks and Destroyed Houses

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Strong start at Campus – photo gallery from the first day

Bácsi Éva

Partying Safely is the Aim of the Campus Festival

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *