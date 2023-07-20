Strong start at Campus – photo gallery from the first day

The 15th Campus Festival started with an explosive atmosphere and many guests. 315 musical productions await festival-goers at twenty program locations on the Campus.

On the first day of July 19, a huge crowd had fun in front of the stages, among others Valmar, ByeAlex és a Slepp, Bagossy Brothers Company, Punnany Massif, Nagy Feró és a Beatrice, Járai Márk, and T. Danny performed.

Picture Gallery of the first day:

On Thursday, one of the biggest names, Robin Schulz, will also take the stage, but Minelli, Halottpénz, Margaret Island and 30Y will also be here! In addition, we can also choose from a cavalcade of cultural and artistic programs.

There are still three days left of the festival, you can find the detailed program here.