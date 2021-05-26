Hungary Sends Police Contingents to Serbia, Macedonia

Hungary has sent new police units to help local forces patrol the borders in Serbia and North Macedonia, the national police said.

The National Police has assigned a 20-member unit to serve in Serbia and a 30-strong contingent to serve in North Macedonia. They will work to help prevent a flow of illegal migrants to EU territory, the statement said. The police officers will be tasked with patrolling the two countries’ borders and helping to arrest people smugglers and illegal migrants. They will be equipped with a range of infrared cameras and police jeep cars. Some of the Hungarian officers will be posted in the inner parts of the two countries.

