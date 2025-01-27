Gold medal for the Déri Museum

The Déri Museum was the most popular among regional collections in 2023, while it ranked fourth nationally, according to a recently published summary.

On the occasion of Hungarian Culture Day, the Oeconomus Economic Research Foundation, which studies economic, geopolitical, and related fields, reviewed key statistics of the Hungarian cultural sector. Based on data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office (KSH), attendance at museums and theaters has been steadily rising since the COVID-19 pandemic, with museum popularity in 2023 matching the peak levels of 2019. For the publishing sector, the pandemic provided a significant boost, although this momentum slightly declined by 2023.

Museum attendance in 2023 exceeded the 2010 figures by 25%. According to cultural statistics from the National Széchényi Library, the most popular institutions were the Museum of Fine Arts, the Hungarian National Museum, and the Museum of Ethnography. The Museum of Fine Arts welcomed over 820,000 visitors in 2023, the Hungarian National Museum received over 575,000, and the Museum of Ethnography attracted 487,000 visitors.

Among regional museums, the Déri Museum in Debrecen led the way with 315,000 visitors in 2023, followed by the Dobó István Castle Museum in Eger with 266,000, and the Helikon Castle in Keszthely with 265,000, according to the institution’s statement.