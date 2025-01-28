Mineral exhibition opens at Debrecen Fórum

The FÓRUM Debrecen Shopping Center kicks off the year with a spectacular Mineral Exhibition.

The exhibition is organized in collaboration with the Faculty of Science and Technology of the University of Debrecen and the Nagyerdei Cultural Park. The goal of the event is to bring the wonders of nature closer to visitors, with a special focus on introducing the world of minerals and rocks from all over the globe. Rare specimens, including glowing minerals, offer visitors a unique experience.

What minerals are found in mobile phones, toothpaste, and baby powder? Do we consume minerals? How does water get to our taps? Why are gemstones expensive? How do volcanoes erupt? What do we know about mammoths? Why is the Kabai meteorite famous? Why is it useful to know about crystals, and where can they be found on Earth?

These are just a few intriguing questions that until now only geologists could answer. With the help of geology professors from the University of Debrecen, visitors can find answers to these and many other fascinating geological questions. From diamonds to clays, visitors will learn about the many minerals surrounding us that are essential to everyday life, including a replica of the Kabai meteorite.

Visitors will also have the chance to examine tiny fossils from millions of years ago and see what a rock looks like when it’s thin enough to be transparent.

On January 30 at 4:00 PM, visitors can attend engaging lectures on the following topics (in Hungarian):

Péter Rózsa: Saltpeter – From the Great Plains to the Atacama Szabolcs Harangi: Preparing for Massive Volcanic Eruptions – How Volcanoes Shaped History and Will Shape the Future Attila Virág: Mammoth Hunters in Hungary

Additionally, a 3D printer will be in operation, printing a different mineral or fossil each day.

Students will have the opportunity to meet university professors and explore interesting geological methods and instruments (e.g., microscopes, Schmidt hammers), which may help guide their career choices. On weekends, both children and adults can unleash their creativity by painting stones during craft workshops.