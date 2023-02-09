A school guard wanted to take the virginity of a seventh grade girl – his act is not punishable

A school guard tried to rape a seventh-grade girl at a school in Újpest, Telex learned. The police confirmed the suspicion of harassment to the newspaper.

The man, who had been working at the institution for three weeks, and the girl’s message exchange included the following detail:

“Are you afraid because you’re a virgin?” “Yes.” “Don’t be afraid, I’m very careful and skillful, it won’t hurt. It is important to lose your virginity with someone who is no longer a virgin. And experienced. Like me.”

The school guard seems to get away with the case because the crime he committed can only be punished on a private initiative.

The employment of the concerned school guard was terminated by the Budapest Police Headquarters with immediate effect. According to § 31 of Act C of 2012 on the Criminal Code, the perpetrator of the suspected crime can only be punished on a private initiative, which the victim or her legal representative is entitled to submit. Since the holder did not present a private initiative, no criminal proceedings were initiated

– the police said.

debreceninap.hu