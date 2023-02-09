Fallen trees and broken branches endangered traffic in Debrecen

Professional firefighters from Debrecen marched on several streets of Debrecen on Wednesday. Alarms were received about trees with fallen trunks and broken branches, the county disaster management announced.

First, they had to cut a tree branch in Dembinszky Street, because it was endangering the traffic.

A tree fell on Csata Street and fell on a power line. The units worked with motorized chainsaws.

Later, a ten-meter tree fell on the road in Debrecen, at the intersection of Pallagi út and Nagyerdei körút. This tree was cut down by the firemen.

Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate