Fallen trees and broken branches endangered traffic in Debrecen

Local News
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Fallen trees and broken branches endangered traffic in Debrecen

Professional firefighters from Debrecen marched on several streets of Debrecen on Wednesday. Alarms were received about trees with fallen trunks and broken branches, the county disaster management announced.

First, they had to cut a tree branch in Dembinszky Street, because it was endangering the traffic.

A tree fell on Csata Street and fell on a power line. The units worked with motorized chainsaws.

Later, a ten-meter tree fell on the road in Debrecen, at the intersection of Pallagi út and Nagyerdei körút. This tree was cut down by the firemen.

 

Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate

Related Posts

Fallen trees and broken branches endangered traffic in Debrecen

Bácsi Éva

Trams will run more frequently in Debrecen

Bácsi Éva

Free Wi-Fi Mercedes buses were put into circulation in Debrecen

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *