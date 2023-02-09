Free Wi-Fi Mercedes buses were put into circulation in Debrecen

Low-floor single Mercedes-Benz Conecto buses were put into service in Debrecen, the municipality announced.

The nine Mercedes-Benz Conecto buses have air conditioning, free WiFi, a low floor, and external and internal acoustic passenger information. The three-door, 12-meter buses, powered by EURO6 diesel engines, have 75 standing and 26 seats.

At the same time as this measure, 9 older Volvo buses were taken out of circulation, as intended, thereby reducing emissions in Debrecen. DKV also announced that a total of 39 private Mercedes-Benz Conecto buses will arrive in Debrecen by the end of 2024. These vehicles will also replace older types.

debreceninap.hu