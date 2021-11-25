A man from Berettyóújfalu broke his dog’s foot with bricks

At the end of July 2021, animal defenders reported to the police that a man from Berettyóújfalu had abused his dog. The officers went to the scene with a veterinarian who determined that the animal had suffered a femoral fracture. The 33-year-old man is suspected of throwing a piece of brick at the dog, causing him serious injuries. After the surgery, animal rights activists took the distressed animal to their shelter.

The Berettyóújfalu Police Headquarters investigated the local population on the basis of a well-founded suspicion of committing animal torture. The police took the necessary procedural steps and sent the resulting documents to the competent prosecutor’s office.

debreceninap.hu