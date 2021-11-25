Two men broke into six cars in Debrecen

A report was received by the police at dawn on December 15, 2020, that two suspicious men had been seen in the Tócóskert in Debrecen, driving in a car on Derék Street. Immediately after the signal, the patrols went to the address provided, where they found two broken-into vehicles.

After collecting data, police found the stolen machine tools not far from the scene – in a car parked in a wooded area. As it turned out, the two men packed the booty in their car but feared police control, so they parked it in the area and left on foot.

Patrols captured the alleged perpetrators in their homes that day and then produced them. During the proceedings, it was revealed that the suspects broke into additional vehicles in Debrecen in December 2020, from which various tools, batteries and electronic devices were stolen.

The Criminal Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters was prosecuted against them for a well-founded suspicion of committing a three-order theft offense and a three-order theft offense. The police took the necessary procedural steps and sent the resulting documents to the competent prosecutor’s office.

police.hu