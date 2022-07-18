The Amusement Park awaits visitors with gaming machines floating in colorful lights

Unlimited adventures and the special charm of summer evenings are combined by the program of the country’s only classic amusement park, the Wristband Night, which will be available to those who want to relax on July 21, between 8:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m., the institution announced.

At the event, as in previous years, with a wristband ticket, all the park’s gaming machines can be used without restriction, some of which will be bathed in colorful lights for a truly unforgettable atmosphere – Dr. Sándor Gergely Nagy, managing director, informed our newspaper.

Wristband tickets, which provide unlimited use of gaming machines, can be redeemed for HUF 4,500 per person and also provide accelerated entry. More details here.

debreceninap.hu