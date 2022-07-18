After the completion of the Western Ring Road, there will be big changes in public transport in Debrecen

Following the handover of the Western Ring Road, public transport, the timetable and the route of some buses in Debrecen will change from Monday, July 25, 2022, DKV informed.

BUS 14:

In the future, the bus will travel on the western minor road. At the same time, the final destination of the route changes, instead of Tudáspark, it goes to Rugó Street.

IN THE DIRECTION OF RUGÓ STREET:

New route: Nagyállómás – Erzsébet utca – Antall József utca – Tisza István utca – Nagy Imre utca – Mester utca – Béla Bartók utca – Csigekert utca – Szabó Lőrinc utca – Károli Gáspár utca – Vezér utca – Rugó utca

Missing stops: Petőfi tér, Piac utca, Debrecen Court, Helyközi bus station, Segner tér, Hatvan utca, Kölcsey Center (Bethlen utca)

The new stops are: Barna utca, Antall József utca, Tisza István utca, Hatvan utca

IN THE DIRECTION OF GRAND STATION:

New route: Rugó utca – Vezér utca – Károli Gáspár utca – Szabó Lőrinc utca – Csigekert utca – Béla Bartók utca – Mester utca – Tisza István utca – Antall József utca – Erzsébet utca – Nagyállomás

Missing stops: Tudáspark, Jókai utca, Hatvan utca, Segner tér, Helyközi bus station, Debreceni Itélőtabla, Kistemplom, Petőfi tér

The new stops: Nagy Imre utca, Hatvan utca, Tisza István utca, Antall József utca, MÁV office

Route of bus 14

BRICK GARDEN FLIGHTS:

Due to the sensitivity of the Tégláskert bus schedule to disturbances, and in order to provide even more complete service to passengers, the route and schedule of the flights operating there are changing. Bus number 42A will be discontinued, instead, bus 42 will run to the Nyugati Ipari Park stop.

In order to serve the Epreskert and Tégláskert neighborhoods even more fully, buses 47 and 47Y will run on working days according to a changed, condensed schedule.

BUS 42:

From now on, route 42 does not touch Tégláskert, it transports passengers between Nagyállós and Nyugati Ipari Park.

TO WEST INDUSTRIAL PARK:

New route: Nagyállomás – Erzsébet utca – Antall József utca – Tisza István utca – Nagy Imre utca – Mester utca – Béla Bartók utca – Szotyori utca – Kishegyesi utca – Pósa utca – Torockó utca – Kishatár utca – Balmazújvárosi utca – Nyugati Ipari Park

Missing stops: Tégláskert Street, Tégláskerti School, Téglás Street, Balaton Street, Kanális Street, Salak Motorpálya, Bádogos Street, Gázvezið Street, Leiningen Street, Debreceni Power Station, Petőfi Square, Piac Street, Debrecen Court of Justice, Helyközi Bus Station and Segner Square

The new stops: Barna utca, Antall József utca, Tisza István utca, Hatvan utca, Mester utca

IN THE DIRECTION OF GRAND STATION:

New route: Nyugati Ipari Street – Kishatár Street – Torockó Street – Pósa Street – Kishegyesi Street – Szotyori Street – Béla Bartók Street – Mester Street – Nagy Imre Street – Tisza István Street – Antall József Street – Erzsébet Street – Nagyállomás

No stops: Pesti utca, Segner tér, Helyközi bus station, Debreceni Itélőtabla, Little church, Petőfi tér, Debreceni Power Plant, Epreskert utca, Gázvezið utca, Bádogos utca, Salakmotorpálya, Kanális utca, Balaton utca, Teglás utca and Tegláskert school

The new stops: Nagy Imre utca, Hatvan utca, Tisza István utca, Antall József utca, MÁV office

42 bus route

49Y BUS:

Route 49Y does not touch the Külsővásártér – Erzsébet utca route in the direction of any terminal, in the future it will travel via Széchenyi utca on the western bypass.

TO THE SOUTH INDUSTRIAL PARK:

New route: Segner tér – Nyugati utca – Széchenyi utca – Tisza István utca – Antall József utca – Erzsébet utca – Mikepércsi út – main road number 47 – Déli Ipari Park

Missing stops: Mechwart András Szki., Emergency station

The new stops: Helyközi bus station, Tisza István utca, Antall József utca

TO SEGNER SQUARE:

New route: Déli Ipari Park – main road number 47 – Mikepércsi út – Erzsébet utca – Antall József utca – Tisza István utca – Széchenyi utca – Nyugati utca – Segner tér

Missing stops: MÁV dispensary, Ambulance station, Mechwart András Szki.

The new stops: Barna utca, Antall József utca, Széchenyi utca, Helyközi bus station

49Y bus route

AIRPORT BUS 2:

The Airport 2 bus does not reach the Mester utca – Bethlen utca – Hatvan utca and the Széchenyi utca – Piac utca routes in the direction of any of the termini, and will continue to travel on the western bypass.

TO AIRPORT DEBRECEN:

New route: Doberdó utca – Kartács utca – Békessy Béla utca – Mikszáth Kálmán utca – Thomas Mann utca – Nádor utca – Dózsa György utca – Csemete utca – Nagy Imre utca – Tisza István utca – Antall József utca – Erzsébet utca – Homokkert overpass – Mikepércsi út – Airport Debrecen

Stops to be omitted: Jókai Street, Debreceni Judge Board, Kistemplom, Petőfi Square

The new stops: Nagy Imre utca, Hatvan utca, Tisza István utca, Antall József utca, MÁV office

IN THE DIRECTION OF DOBERDÓ STREET:

New route: Airport Debrecen – Mikepércs – Homokkerti overpass – Erzsébet utca – Antall József utca – Tisza István utca – Nagy Imre utca – Csemete utca – Dózsa György utca – Nádor utca – Thomas Mann utca – Mikszáth Kálmán utca – Békessy Béla utca – Kartács utca – Doberdó street

Missing stops: Petőfi tér, Piac utca, Debrecen Törvényszék, Hatvan utca and Kölcsey Központ (Bethlen utca) stops.

The new stops are: Barna utca, Antall József utca, Tisza István utca, Hatvan utca

The company is constantly monitoring the impact of the changes, and further route modifications are expected if necessary.

Airport 2 bus route

FURTHER CHANGES

14I BUS:

The final stop of the route will change, instead of Tudáspark, it will go to Rugó Street.

10/10Y BUSES:

The terminus of the 10/10Y flights will be transferred to Rugó utca, therefore, the Tudáspark stop will no longer be touched by flights traveling in the direction of the Nagyállómás.

FLIGHT 50 WILL BE CANCELED

The company continuously performs electronic passenger counting on the buses. Based on the passenger count data, bus 50 running between Doberdó utca and Tudáspark will be discontinued by DKV Zrt. on Monday, July 25, 2022 due to low utilization. Buses 10 and 10Y will continue to transport passengers on the affected section.

In line with travel needs and based on analyzes of passenger count data, the company will also cancel early morning and late evening flights with low utilization in some cases from the start of operations on July 25, 2022.

The canceled flights:

– Flight 11 departing from Borzán Gáspár Street at 22:39.

– Route 14 departing from Rugó utca at 9:40 p.m. and from Nagyállomás at 9:55 p.m.

– Bus 15Y departing from Bayk András Street at 22:42

– Flight 17 departing from Segner tér at 04:20 and from Ondód at 23:04

– Flights marked 33E departing from Segner tér at 04:05 and Nagymacs at 23:10

debreceninap.hu