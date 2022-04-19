One third of young Hungarians plan to look for work abroad

One-third of working young people would try themselves abroad, according to a survey conducted by the K&H Youth Index.

On Sunday, K&H sent MTI a report on the results of a representative survey of their youth index in the first quarter of this year. It states: “the proportion of people winking at work abroad is close to peak”.

According to the survey, 34 percent of young workers, or a third, plan to work in another country for at least some time. A similarly high rate was recalled only a few times in the nearly 10-year history of the survey – in 2013, in early 2017. They added that, however, 27 percent of those surveyed consider it essentially out of the question to try their luck abroad.

According to the survey, 36 percent of working youth aged 20-29 think they would find a new job quickly and easily. This is the best result since the beginning of 2020, according to analysts. However, 11 percent of young people are pessimistic, meaning they would find it very difficult to find another job, the statement said.

K&H has indicated that the unemployment rate in Hungary has decreased on average, also for young people. In the last quarter of last year, the unemployment rate for 20-24-year-olds was 11.1 percent and for 25-29-year-olds 4.1 percent. These values ​​were still at 12.7 and 5.6 percent in the third quarter of 2020. At the same time, there is a shortage of labor in some sectors, such as retail, with insufficient posts for many posts. In many cases, the candidates are not suitable for the advertised positions, they noted.

