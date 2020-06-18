Building gene bank in animal husbandry ‘national strategic interest’

An embryology laboratory and experimental animal feed plant was inaugurated in Herceghalom, west of Budapest.

Building up a repository in animal husbandry and producing safe food is in Hungary’s national strategic and security interests, the head of the National Centre for Agricultural Research and Innovation (NAIK) said at the event. The 100 million forint (EUR 289,000) facility is for practical research and background work in creating a gene bank, Csaba Gyuricza said. The coronavirus epidemic has shown how important it is for a country to reduce its dependence on external resources, he said, calling the new plant equally important for the sector and the country on the whole.

MTI