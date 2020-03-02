Hungary sees significant drop in Chinese tourists

Hungary has seen a significant drop in the number of Chinese tourists visiting the country since the outbreak of the new coronavirus, tourism journalist Róbert Richárd Kiss told public news channel M1. Last year, some 300,000 Chinese tourists visited Hungary, with 20,000-25,000 arriving each month, Kiss said. But the January cancellation rate was between 40 and 60 percent, he said, adding that the Hungarian economy was going to feel the negative effects of the virus.

Meanwhile, Hungarian low-cost carrier Wizz Air has said it is discontinuing its Debrecen-Milan flight because of a fall in demand, from March 16. The airline said it would provide passengers who have booked tickets for the flights concerned with up-to-date information no later than 14 days before their scheduled departure and book them on alternative routes. Passengers will get to choose between a full refund or a transfer of 120% of their ticket price to their Wizz account.

