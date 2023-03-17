The weather will be typically sunny and getting warmer during the weekend

Typically sunny, sometimes partly cloudy, but rain-free weather is expected over the weekend. After the hot mornings, the daily maximums will be higher every day, on Sunday it can be up to 19 degrees Celsius – according to the national medium-term forecast of the National Meteorological Service, which was delivered to MTI.

Sunny weather is expected on Friday, sometimes veil clouds can filter the sunshine. There will be no precipitation. The wind turning south and southeast will be brisk in North Transdanubia, and will be strong in places in the area of Sopron and Fertő Lake. The highest daytime temperature is likely to be between 10 and 14 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy, sunny and dry weather. The south-easterly wind is strong in many places, and strong gusts may accompany it in some places in Northern Transdanubia. At dawn on Saturday, the air usually cools down between minus 5 and plus 2 degrees, it can be even colder in frosty corners. It will be possible to measure values between 12 and 16 degrees in the afternoon.

A lot of sunshine is expected on Sunday, with a thin cloud cover that thickens in the second half of the day. There will be no precipitation. In some places, the southeast and south winds may strengthen from time to time. The minimum temperature is mostly minus 4 and plus 4, the peak value is between 13 and 19 degrees, the weather will be cooler in the northeast and warmer in the west.

Picture: Yvette Frank