Police shared dramatic footage of recent fatal accidents

Police
The Budapest Police Headquarters draws attention with an accident prevention film that everyone is waiting to go home even at Christmas.

In the video You Leave Home and Never Get Home, you can see rough footage of tragic accidents with strong nerves, as well as conversations between police officers and doctors arriving at the scene.

In some places, the limbs of the deceased are also visible, really only look the video who are not sensitive to such a thing.

The video is available after one click.

 

