Hungary’s Pistachio Fruit Wins World Ice Cream Championship

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Pistachio Fruit (Frutta di Pistacchio), a creation by Budapest’s Ádám Fazekas, has fetched gold for best ice cream in the world at an international competition held in Bologna, the organisers said on Friday.

 

Fazekas “blew away” the 11-member jury of experts with the taste and his video presentation, the organisers of the Italian city’s World Ice Cream Championship said.

Fazekas won the competition of 32 international ice cream makers. The organisers said they had spent four years attending hundreds of events around the world to select from among 3,500 candidates the finalists to compete for the title in Bologna.

 

