Hungarian ‘Athletes of the Year’ Elected

Sprint canoeist Tamara Csipes and fencer Áron Szilágyi have been elected Hungary’s Athletes of the Year by the country’s sports journalists. The coach of the year title went to András Decsi of the fencing team.

The women’s water polo team won the category of team competitions in traditional team sports and the women’s kayak team of Dóra Bodonyi, Tamara Csipes, Anna Kárász and Danuta Kozák won the category of team competitions in individual sports. Parakayaker Péter Pál Kiss and para swimmer Bianka Pap won in the disabled sports categories. The prizes were awarded at a gala at the National Theatre in Budapest late on Thursday.

