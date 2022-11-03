The concentration of the coronavirus in wastewater is rising again in Hungary

The concentration of the genetic material of the coronavirus in wastewater is rising again, the National Center for Public Health (NNK) announced on its website.

They wrote that, after the typical stagnation in recent weeks, the concentration of the genetic material of the coronavirus in wastewater shows an increase again on a national average.

Among the examined cities, an upward trend can be observed in the supply area of the Budapest Central Wastewater Treatment Plant, as well as in Kecskemét, Szeged, and Szekszárd – they wrote. They added: at the majority of the sampling locations, the trend is stagnant, and nowhere is there a decreasing trend.

It was also announced that the concentration of the genetic material of the coronavirus falls into the elevated category at all sampling locations.

MTI