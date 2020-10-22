BAKE & WIN – The Halloween Baking Contest

Love to show off your baked goods? Are you interested in winning a prize?

If you are planning to bake something terrifyingly tasty for Halloween, send us a photo with a short description by October 31, 1 PM via Facebook or Instagram messages. The 3 best treats will be rewarded with the book Eat What You Watch: A Cookbook for Movie Lovers by Andrew Rea.

We accept a maximum of three photos from one person and we will post them on our Facebook and Instagram page!

Witches’ fingers, spider biscuits, creepy crackers, hot dog mummies or the good old pumpkin pie, whatever it is… WE WANT IT.