The curve housing junction of the M35 motorway is being developed

In the investment of NIF Zrt., the Debrecen – Nyíregyháza and Nyíregyháza – Debrecen junctions of the M35 motorway will be built at Görbeháza. The development will help to make the area more accessible, as it will provide an opportunity for those arriving on the M3 motorway from Nyíregyháza to continue in the direction of Debrecen, and will continue on the M35 motorway from Debrecen to the M3 motorway.

According to the construction plans prepared in 2015 and 2018, 1 bridge and a total of about 1 km of roads will be built within the framework of the construction of the junction connecting the Nyíregyháza – Debrecen, and Debrecen – Nyíregyháza junctions. In addition, 1 operating round will be built (in the vicinity of the 3 + 070 km section of the M35 motorway) to help carry out the operational tasks of the motorway, for which the construction plans must be prepared as part of the present project.

The areas needed to implement both branches are already available.

During the development, 96,000 m3 of land will be moved, 1,400 m3 of hydraulic binder track structure, 2,900 m3 of bituminous binder track structure, and 5.1 km of road restraint system will be built.

Preparatory work (such as reviewing plans, compiling documentation to begin work) is currently underway. The work is expected to be completed by December 2023.

The development is carried out on behalf of the Ministry of Innovation and Technology, in the investment of NIF Nemzeti Infrastruktúra Fejlesztő Zrt., from domestic sources. The construction is carried out by ZEMPLÉNKŐ Eastern Hungary Construction Contractor and Mining Ltd. with a net value of HUF 4 billion 889 million.

MTI

Photo: MTI/Zsolt Czeglédi