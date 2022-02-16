Mercedes-Benz Reform 501 HP buses manufactured in Debrecen were handed over in Hajdúszoboszló on Tuesday. These are the first four of the 44 buses that will be put into operation in Hajdú-Bihar country until the beginning of the summer, Zoltán Pafféri, CEO of Volánbusz Zrt., announced at a press conference at the local bus station.

He reminded that as part of the vehicle-renewal program launched in 2018, 1,700 new and innovative buses have been or will be available nationwide, with an additional 1,000 new vehicles planned for this year.

As a result of the vehicle-renewal, by the end of the year, 40 percent of the company’s total bus fleet will be renewed, and the average age of the fleet will be reduced to eight years, Zoltán Pafféri added.

He said that 88 modern Mercedes-Benz Reform 501 buses will be put on sale on the roads of Hajdú-Bihar, Komárom-Esztergom, and Fejér counties this year.

The buses acquired with a total net value of HUF 6.4 billion – of which 44 strengthen the intercity fleet of Hajdú-Bihar – are manufactured in Debrecen by the subsidiary of ITK Holding Zrt., Inter Traction Electrics Kft.

In addition to vehicle development, a number of bus stations in the country will be renewed and intercity timetables will be coordinated with rail services, he said.

Sándor Bodó, Secretary of State for Employment Policy and the Fidesz Member of Parliament for the region spoke about the resurgence of the once-famous Hungarian bus industry and the fact that the sector employs more and more people in Hajdú-Bihar.

He called for the quality renewal of public transport to be important and expressed the hope that by creating more comfortable travel conditions, more and more people would choose buses and trains over cars, thus helping to protect the environment.

Sándor Bodó recalled that the modernized Hajdúszoboszló railway station had recently been handed over as part of the renovation of the Debrecen-Záhony railway line, and that “the first hoeing” of the Hajdúszobszló-Debrecen section of the main road No. 4 will soon take place.

Gyula Czeglédi, the independent mayor of Hajdúszoboszló, was pleased that Hungary, including Hajdúszoboszló, had developed during the pandemic.

He pointed out that many people come to the spa town to work from the surrounding settlements, including Debrecen, but many residents of Hajdúszoboszló are employed in Debrecen.

Gyula Czeglédi called the main message of the commissioning of the new buses that those who choose public transport can travel in safe, comfortable conditions.

MTI

Photo: MTI/Attila Balázs