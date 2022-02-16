The juvenile girl stole the money of her relative while he was sleeping

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office has indicted a girl for stealing her sleeping brother-in-law’s money after a family event.

Beginning in the afternoon of September 11, 2021, the accused’s sister and her partner celebrated a birthday at their apartment, where several people were present, having fun, and consuming larger quantities of spirits. In the evening, the young women came to the house, and a short time later, her brother-in-law paid the courier for the food and spirits ordered in cash, which he handed over from a larger bundle of money in his trouser pocket. The juvenile saw this and was determined to take the money during the night.

The sister allowed the accused to sleep with them that night. The girl waited for her relatives to fall asleep, then went into their room and took the 103,000 forints out of the pocket of the trousers, and left the house.

The juvenile bought a packet of cigarettes from the stolen money and then went home. She put the remaining 92,500 forints in her mother’s wallet and hid it in the trash in front of their apartment. During the investigation, police found the cash, seized it, and then handed it over to the victim, thus recovering much of the damage caused by the crime.

The investigation was carried out by the Berettyóújfalu Police Headquarters.

The juvenile currently under arrest has been charged by the Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office with the Debrecen District Court for robbery.

In the indictment, the district prosecutor’s office filed a motion to order the girl to be held in a correctional facility, as well as to grant a civil lawsuit filed by the victim.

ugyeszseg.hu

Picture: illustration.