Local volunteers from Food Not Bombs turn discarded food into nourishing meals for those in need

The Food Not Bombs civil initiative carries out an important mission in Debrecen. Activists prepare meals for local people in need using ingredients that were set to be discarded but are still safe for human consumption.

On Saturday, they collected white and yellow carrots, broccoli, cauliflower, and rice from the Józsa small and large market. The prepared meals were then distributed at the temporary shelter for families, as we learned on-site.

Everyone interested is welcome to help with sorting, processing, and cooking the food. You can follow their events here.

About Food Not Bombs

Food Not Bombs is a global movement that distributes free vegetarian and vegan meals to people in need while protesting against wars, poverty, and food waste.

The movement started in the 1980s in the United States and has since grown into a worldwide network of volunteers. Members often cook using food that would otherwise be thrown away, aiming to highlight that hunger is not caused by food shortages but by unjust distribution.

Food Not Bombs is not a hierarchical organization but a loose network run by local activists. It often connects with other social movements, such as peace activism, environmental protection, and homeless aid.