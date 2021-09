The pipelines are being built – it turns out from the announcements of Debreceni Vízmű Zrt.

On September 21 (Tuesday), due to the construction of an aqueduct junction, the cold water service will be suspended in Pacebrert, Gyurgyalag, Fülemüle, Poszáta, Kuvik and Gerle streets in Debrecen between 10.00 and 14.00.

Due to the water outage, the service provider asks for the kind understanding of the population.

Debreceni Vízmű Zrt.