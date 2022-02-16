Talented young researchers at the University of Debrecen

The Károly Ihrig Doctoral School of the University of Debrecen held a conference on Friday. At the event, 84 doctoral students, including 36 foreign Ph.D. students, presented their scientific work to committees of experts.

At the opening, Károly Pető, Dean of the Faculty of Economics of the University of Debrecen, said that most of the University of Debrecen faculties – more than 4,500 – is currently studying with them.

The Károly Ihrig Doctoral School of Management and Organizational Sciences of the University of Debrecen has awarded more than 180 doctoral degrees in almost three decades. Currently, 155 are doing scientific work within the doctoral school. 65 of them are foreigners. With this, this is also one of the largest organizations with such a profile in Hungary in terms of the number of students in the doctoral school, the dean said. He emphasized that in order to complete the Károly Ihrig Doctoral School, their students will have a good foundation during their master’s degree.

After the greetings, Wim J.M. Heijman, a professor at Wageningen University, gave a lecture entitled Differences in Urban and Rural Prosperity: The Case of the Stavropol Territory in Russia. In the end, he believed that rural areas were of great importance to a country’s sustainable economy.

“Where agricultural production accounts for a significant share of gross domestic product, new strategies are needed to develop rural areas and create new opportunities in the labor market.”

– he said.

At the conference, a total of 84 doctoral students, including 36 foreign Ph.D. students, summarized the results of their research in 11 Hungarian and English language sections, which were evaluated by committees consisting of lecturers from the Faculty of Economics and the supervisors of the Doctoral School.

The Károly Ihrig Doctoral School undertook to contribute to the publication of manuscripts that were considered outstanding by the committees.

hirek.unideb.hu