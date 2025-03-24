Zsuzsi Forest Railway Debrecen announces a drawing contest

This year, the Zsuzsi Forest Railway is launching a special Children’s Day drawing contest to bring the youngest closer to nature and an eco-conscious lifestyle.

Entries can be submitted until April 15 via Messenger on the company’s social media page. The contest theme is “Green Locomotive, Green Forest, Green City.” Children are invited to draw their experiences at Hármashegyalja, nature, and the 65-year-old green locomotives.

The submitted drawings will be uploaded to the Zsuzsi Railway’s Facebook page in an album, where the most liked entries will be evaluated by a professional jury. Voting will be open on the Zsuzsi Facebook page until April 29.

The results will be announced in a festive ceremony on Saturday, May 31, during the Zsuzsi Forest Railway’s Children’s Day event. On this occasion, at the Ruyter Street station, the company will unveil newly renovated wagons featuring the best drawings.