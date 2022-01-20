Yesterday’s events in Hajdú-Bihar country

The entire outbuilding of a family house burned down on Wednesday morning in Biri, Main Street. The professional firefighters of Szolgolya and Nyíradony extinguished the fire with several water jets using a breathing apparatus and a plug ladder. After that, the roof structure of the family house, which was built with an outbuilding, was also inspected.



Late in the afternoon, a car drove into a concrete pit in Kaba, Mácsai Sándor Street. A volunteer firefighter from Kaba and professional firefighters from Püspökladány marched in to inspect the vehicle and perform a power outage.

In the evening, the soot glowed in the chimney of a family house in Kossuth Lajos Street, Philippines. Professional firefighters from Nyíradony marched to remove the glowing parts with the help of a chimney digger.

Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate