ZF Chassis Modules company is coming to Debrecen

The ZF Chassis Modules company, as a supplier of the BMW Group Factory, will create 131 new jobs in Debrecen, thus providing an opportunity for those who want to take up a job in the city, and for local young people to start their careers.

This was written by László Papp, mayor of Debrecen, on his social media page. The head of the city said that the last ten years in Debrecen have been dedicated to the goal of creating a multitude of jobs to make Debrecen a place where it is good to live and where it is worth moving to.

That is why the city administration is happy that the investment of the German-owned ZF Chassis Modules Hungary Kft. is coming to Debrecen.

The company’s HUF 10 billion investment will produce shock absorbers and front and rear axles for BMW. Although the construction of the plant was already announced last December in Budapest, on Wednesday the company announced new details about the factory under construction in the Divinus Hotel in Debrecen in the company of the managers of the county seat, reports vg.hu.

ZF’s HUF ten billion investment will create 131 new jobs in Debrecen. The construction of the 14,000-square-meter plant near the BMW factory is already well underway, and its employees will mainly produce front and rear axles for BMW.

Deputy mayor Lajos Barcsa also reported on the news on his Facebook page, as he wrote, that the company will be waiting for the professionals working here with the most modern industry 4.0 technology.

(Debreceni Nap)