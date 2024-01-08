A thousand people already work at the BMW factory in Debrecen

The number of employees at the BMW Group Debrecen has reached one thousand, but there are still plenty of open jobs at the factory.

Between January 2-4, 2024, the factory held an “initiation” for its 140 new employees, where the new employees could hear about the company and future plans, with whom they then headed towards the factory’s brand new Training Center – read on the social page of the BMW factory in Debrecen.

There are already a thousand people working at the company, but they are still waiting for applicants, young people can also take part in the factory’s dual vocational training.