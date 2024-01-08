A thousand people already work at the BMW factory in Debrecen

Economy Local News
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on A thousand people already work at the BMW factory in Debrecen

The number of employees at the BMW Group Debrecen has reached one thousand, but there are still plenty of open jobs at the factory.

Between January 2-4, 2024, the factory held an “initiation” for its 140 new employees, where the new employees could hear about the company and future plans, with whom they then headed towards the factory’s brand new Training Center – read on the social page of the BMW factory in Debrecen.

There are already a thousand people working at the company, but they are still waiting for applicants, young people can also take part in the factory’s dual vocational training.

The BMW training center in Debrecen was inaugurated

Related Posts

A thousand people already work at the BMW factory in Debrecen

Bácsi Éva

Towards the end of the year, tourism in Hungary continued to strengthen

Bácsi Éva

Price of Diesel to Drop

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *