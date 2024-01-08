Winter weather is expected this week with lots of sunshine: the maximum temperature is typically around freezing point, and at night you have to prepare for frost across the country, on Friday and Saturday at dawn in areas protected from the wind it can be as low as minus 12 degrees Celsius. In the first half of the week, there may still be scattered light snow, and then it will stop, but the wind can be brisk and sometimes strong.



On Monday, the sky will be mostly cloudy or overcast, but in the second half of the day, the clouds may break up for a longer period in the north. Snow flurries and light snowfall may be scattered in the southern regions and in the eastern parts of Transdanubia. The north and northeast wind will be strong in several directions, stormy in the central and western parts of Transdanubia and the northeast. The highest daytime temperature is expected to be between minus 6 and plus 2 degrees, in the central parts of the country the temperature may rise above freezing during the day.

On Tuesday, the sky will clear in an increasingly large area from the north, the sun will shine, only in the south and southwest, cloudy areas may remain for a longer time, and snow flurries are not excluded until the morning. The north, northeast wind is accompanied by strong gusts, especially in the northeastern part of the country, and then the air movement subsides. The minimum temperature is usually between minus 9 and minus 3 degrees, and it can be colder in clear parts protected from the wind. The peak value is only between minus 4 and plus 2 degrees.

Clear, sunny, dry weather can be expected on Wednesday, and the air movement will remain weak or moderate. The minimum is usually between minus 10 and minus 7 degrees, but it can be colder in snowy areas. The maximum temperature is expected to be between minus 1 and plus 3 degrees.

The sky will also be clear on Thursday, but in the second half of the day, a cloud zone may arrive from the northeast and move south. Precipitation is unlikely. The west, north-west wind sometimes picks up. The minimum temperature is usually between minus 10 and minus 3 degrees, it can be colder in snowy areas. The peak value is likely between 0 and plus 4 degrees.

On Friday, the sky will be slightly or moderately cloudy, and no significant precipitation is expected. The northerly wind is lively in many places and may be accompanied by strong gusts in some places. In the morning, it is usually minus 8 to minus 1, minus 12 to minus 9 degrees in areas sheltered from the wind, and a maximum between minus 2 and plus 4 degrees in the early afternoon.

The weather is usually clear or slightly cloudy on Saturday, with a small chance of precipitation. In some places, the west and southwest wind picks up. In the morning, temperatures between minus 9 and minus 2 degrees can be expected, but in smaller areas protected from the wind, it can be as low as minus 12 degrees. It won’t be warmer in the early afternoon either, the peak temperature is expected to be between minus 1 and plus 4 degrees.

On Sunday, the sky will be mostly partly cloudy, and then the clouds may thicken towards the end of the day, but precipitation is unlikely. In some places, the westerly and later the southerly wind picks up. The minimum temperature is usually between minus 9 and minus 2 degrees, it can be colder in regions protected from the wind. The maximum is between minus 1 and plus 5 degrees.

