Orange Alert Issued for Northeast – Gusts of 70 Kilometers/Hour Expected in Hajdú-Bihar County

Due to the risk of gusts, HungaroMet Zrt. issued a second-degree (orange) alert for some districts of Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén county on Sunday evening. According to the danger signal delivered to MTI, the strongest wind gusts expected in the districts affected by the alert will exceed 90 kilometers per hour.

According to HungaroMet’s forecast, the northerly wind will remain stormy during the day on Monday, especially in the western part of Transdanubia and in the northeastern, wind-sensitive regions. The strongest gusts are usually expected between 60 and 80 kilometers per hour, but in the higher areas, in the Balaton area and near the northeastern border, wind gusts of 80 to 100 kilometers per hour may also occur. Gale-force winds will be limited to a small area from Monday afternoon. Therefore, a second-degree warning is in effect for the area of ​​Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén county due to the risk of gusts of wind until Monday midnight.

In the counties of Győr-Moson-Sopron, Hajdú-Bihar, Somogy, Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg, Vas, Veszprém, and Zala, the strongest wind gusts are expected to exceed 70 kilometers per hour, a first-degree warning is in effect here. According to HungaroMet’s forecast, the precipitation that fell earlier may freeze over an increasingly large area on Sunday night. Short-term sleet may occur in some places – also outside Southern Transdanubia. The National Disaster Management Directorate draws attention to the fact that strong winds can topple trees and break branches, which often break electrical lines. Anyone who sees a broken power line is asked not to approach it and to call the emergency number 112. The strong wind knocked down trees and demolished roofs in several counties The strong wind knocked down trees and demolished roofs in several regions of the country, mainly in Western Transdanubia and the northeastern tip of the country, the National Disaster Management Directorate General (OKF) told MTI late Sunday night. In the counties of Vas, Veszprém, Zala and Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén, traffic was hampered mainly by fallen trees on roads, in some places electricity poles were broken, wires were broken and roofs were blown off by the wind.

In Zala county, in the area of ​​Vonyarcvashegy, the firefighters had to go out twice to remove the trees obstructing the railway traffic from the tracks. In Veszprém county, a large pine tree fell on the highway 71 at the Badacsonyörs campsite, the professional firefighters from Badacsonytomaj cut it up with a chainsaw and removed the tree. In Badacsony, on Rizling row, the stormy wind tore off the tarpaulin front of a cafeteria in half, and in Révfülöp it tore down the plastic slate roof from the terrace of a family house, they said. In Vas County, a car collided with a tree that had fallen on the road near Csákánydoroszló, at kilometer 170 of highway 8. The stormy wind also felled trees in Szombathely, Sárvár and Kenyeri. A large tree fell on the roof of the mill in Bozsok, breaking two solar panels and tearing down a telephone line. In the county of Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén, the firefighters cut up fallen trees with chainsaws in Boldogkőváralja and on the road between Hidasnémeti and Gönc and Szemere and Buzita. In Cigánd, the shingled roof of a family house was demolished, and in Mezőkövesden, two pine trees were uprooted from the ground in the yard of a family house, OKF explained.

Photo: Archive – OKF

MTI