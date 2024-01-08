The university student from Debrecen saw an alien

At first, the young man from Debrecen thought his dog was moving in the garden, but then he saw an alien approaching him.

A mysterious figure appeared in the garden of the family home of a 24-year-old young man from Debrecen. He contacted Bors with the shocking story. The young man said that he lives with his parents. In the morning, before sunrise, he went down from his upstairs room to the kitchen to prepare breakfast, when out of the corner of his eye he noticed something moving in the dark garden. At first, he thought it was their dog, but he saw the dog lying on the couch.

I moved closer to the window and squinted. Then the alien also came closer, and I could clearly make out what was out there. The alien was a tall and thin humanoid with very long arms reaching to the ground and their fingers were also very long. The alien’s head was oval. Then my eyes adjusted to the dark and I could already see the alien clearly

– the young man told the paper, and then continued the amazing story:

It sounds crazy, I know, but an alien was standing in the garden, and as the alien stared at me with black eyes, I began to hear the alien’s thoughts. The alien said we had met before but I had forgotten.

The alien also said that they would come back and that we would meet several times in the future. The alien then disappeared from the eyes of the young university student, who has since moved back to the dormitory and prefers not to sleep at home.

(Debreceni Nap)