Beware of fraudulent UK phone calls targeting Hungary and Austria

In recent days, Hungary has seen a surge in unsolicited phone calls from a British number—or one disguised as such. According to reports from our readers, the calls are coming from the following number: +44 7536 636587.

Hungary is not the only country affected by this scam; Austria has also reported victims. The Austrian Broadcasting and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (RTR) has warned about the increasing number of fraudulent calls originating from the UK.

Since March 1, hundreds of complaints have already been registered with the relevant fraud reporting office, marking a significant rise in a short period. Klaus M. Steinmaurer, Managing Director of the Telecommunications and Postal Services Department, advises people to consider whether they are expecting a call from the UK if they receive a call with the +44 country code.

Recently, a computerized female voice has been frequently informing potential victims that they are being contacted about a job offer and instructing them to add the displayed +44 number to their WhatsApp contacts.

According to RTR, the main goal of this scam is to steal personal data. “Fraudulent calls should be reported. We all know how quickly people respond to chat messages—often without thinking—and they tend to give away their information,” Steinmaurer said. He added that people should always be suspicious of unexpected foreign calls.

