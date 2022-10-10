Nearly 12,000 Refugees Arrive From Ukraine on Saturday

Fully 5,980 people crossed into Hungary directly from Ukraine on Saturday, while another 5,832 crossed from Romania, the National Police Headquarters (ORFK) said.

Police issued temporary residence permits valid for thirty days to 251 people, ORFK told MTI. Holders of such permits must contact a local immigration office near their place of residence within thirty days to apply for permanent documents, it added. Budapest received 70 people, 23 children among them, by train, ORFK said.

