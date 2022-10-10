DK Turns to Strasbourg Court Over MP’s Fine

The Democratic Coalition (DK) has turned to the Strasbourg European Court of Human Rights over a fine meted out to a party lawmaker by the Speaker of Parliament.

Speaker László Kövér recently fined László Sebián-Petrovszki 4 million forints (EUR 9,400) for declaring in parliament that the government was unlawful, the party said in a statement on Facebook. Kövér punishes opposition representatives arbitrarily for expressing their opinions, notwithstanding the guarantee of freedom of speech and opinion enshrined in the constitution and the Act on Parliament, which protects the freedom of opinion of lawmakers, the statement added.

hungarymatters.hu