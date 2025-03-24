Changeable weather continues, and more waves of rain are expected this week

The last week of March will bring continued unstable weather, with multiple waves of rain expected. From midweek, strong, stormy winds will become more frequent. At the beginning of the week, daytime temperatures may reach 20°C, but as the week progresses, the maximum temperature will generally hover around 14-15°C, according to HungaroMet Zrt.

Monday

Persistent cloudiness and rainfall are expected in the northeast and east, while in other areas, the clouds will gradually break up from the west, allowing sunshine and cumulus clouds to develop, which may lead to scattered showers and thunderstorms. By the evening, the air will become increasingly humid and fog may form. The highest daytime temperatures will range between 15 and 21°C, with cooler conditions in the persistently rainy northeastern and eastern regions.

Tuesday

During the night, fog will form in many areas, except for the western and northwestern regions. The fog will gradually disperse during the day, allowing for partly sunny periods. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible. By the evening, cloud cover will increase from the south, and rain may start late at night. Winds will generally be light to moderate, with morning temperatures between 4-10°C and daytime highs between 14-20°C.

Wednesday

Clouds will continue to increase from the south, and the sky will become mostly overcast, with only temporary clearings. A new rain zone will move in from the south, bringing prolonged rainfall, with heavier amounts expected in the southern regions. The northwest and west winds will be stronger, particularly in Transdanubia. Morning lows will range between 5-11°C, while daytime highs will be between 12-18°C.

Thursday

Generally, the weather will be mostly cloudy or overcast, though northwestern and northern areas may experience some clearing and sunshine. Moving southeastward, rain and showers will become more likely. The northerly winds will strengthen in large areas, with stormy gusts possible in some places. Morning temperatures will be between 4-11°C, while afternoon highs will range from 10-17°C.

Friday

Cloud cover will increase toward the southeast, where rain and showers will be more likely, while northwestern areas may have fewer clouds initially. Strong, stormy northerly winds will persist over large areas. Morning lows will range from 0-9°C, with the coldest spots in wind-sheltered, less cloudy areas. Daytime temperatures will range between 11-18°C.

Saturday

Expect mostly cloudy to overcast skies, with scattered rain and showers. The north and northwest winds may bring moderate to strong gusts in some areas. Morning lows will be between 3-11°C, warming to 11-17°C in the afternoon.

Sunday

Cloudy and overcast conditions will continue, with scattered rain and showers likely. The northwest and north winds may strengthen, with some areas experiencing stormy gusts. Morning temperatures will be between 5-11°C, while afternoon highs will range from 9-18°C.

(MTI)