Sziget Festival to welcome visitors with a new electronic music quarter this year

The new venue complex will include the Yettel Colosseum amphitheater, the revamped Bolt Night Stage arena—which will feature enhanced visuals, lighting, and sound technology—and a brand-new venue called The Club, organizers told MTI.

This new venue complex promises to be an exciting addition to the evolving Sziget Festival. The Yettel Colosseum, designed to resemble ancient amphitheaters, will host some of the biggest names in the alternative electronic music scene. The Bolt Night Stage will remain the center of large-scale parties, while The Club, a fully enclosed space, will provide a more intimate underground club experience for electronic music artists and their audiences.

The lineup includes world-renowned artists such as Armin van Buuren, high-tech minimal maestro Boris Brejcha, progressive electronic sensation The Blessed Madonna, and the duo Adriatique. Other performers include Hot Since 82, Korolova, I Hate Models, and Dixon.

New names will also take the Delta District stage, including Belgian star Amelie Lens, Steve Angello from Swedish House Mafia, and future music pioneer Don Diablo. The lineup further features acts like Vini Vici, Mathame, progressive house & melodic techno DJ Miss Monique, top-tier DJ Alok, as well as Oguz and Chris Liebing.

The list of performers is constantly expanding, according to the festival organizers.