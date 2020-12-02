Jazznap.hu: Online Concerts in Various Hungarian Venues

Online concerts are held at five venues in Budapest and one in Felvidék on Jazznap.hu from December 3rd to 5th.

International Jazz Day is held worldwide on April 30th, but due to restrictions imposed in connection with the coronavirus epidemic, music events were delayed in the spring.

The venues of the current events are the Budapest Jazz Club, the Opus Jazz Club, the Fonó Buda Music Hall, the Jedermann, the iF Café, and the Cinema Club in Somorja, Slovakia. The organizers will share all the concerts here.

International Jazz Day was celebrated for the ninth time on April 30th. Due to the pandemic, a multi-participant virtual global concert was held, with the performing jazz musicians connected to the live music stream from their homes.

mti

pixabay