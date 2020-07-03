MÁV Starts Selling International Train Tickets Online

Hungarian railways MÁV has started selling international tickets online, the first destination being Austria, the company said.

The sale of Start Austria tickets serves to eliminate the need to queue at cash desks or ticket machines at railway stations, the company added. MÁV-Start plans to expand the range of destinations available for online tickets to include Germany, Switzerland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, Romania, Croatia and Slovenia this autumn. Starting from the end of the year, tickets will be available not only through a mobile app but also over the internet. Since MÁV launched its mobile app, more than 7.7 million tickets have been sold and during the first five months of 2020, sales doubled compared to the same period of last year, the company said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay